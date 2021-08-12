Last Seen, Prince Harry Juggling Balls

Yes, it has come to that: The very ridiculous. Prince Harry is seen through a window outdoors juggling his balls while his wife sits at a table, used as a desk, directing a not at all funny and bizarre video.

If that video doesn’t point out the superfluous of the royal family, what will? Harry had the best nannies, schools, a Queen for a grandma, a great brother, loving mother, father, horses, servants, grew up in castles and palaces, etc., and there he is, acting the clown, a prince, juggling and dropping balls, and thinking it’s cute.

Yuck!

The United Kingdom needs the royal family. Great for tourism. It’s the ka-ching factor. One can't find England's pageantry in any other country.

The place called the United Kingdom is a magnet for anglophiles, equestrians, historians, Shakespearians (or Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford theory) the best Scotch, afternoon tea, and the world watched that redhead grow up, and now he ends up looking like a fool?

Nah.

Someone is trying to dismiss the royal family from the inside out. But the royal family is here to stay, just like that island that's the size of California. The Spanish, the French, Rome, and Hitler tried, and each failed.

Montecito doesn’t have a chance.

Read more by this author: