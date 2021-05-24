Who Knew Prince Harry's Polo Playing Was So Tough?

Gee whizz! Harry is like the Princess whose sensitivity was tested with a pea under her mattress. Her acknowledgment of the pea proved she was a woman of great quality. However, like Harry, she sounds like a real pain in the gin and tonic. Boo-hoo!

Prince Harry, a second son of the Prince of Wales, grandson of the Queen of England, raised in castles, palaces, surrounded from birth with nannies, servants, maids, butlers, cooks, chefs, boarding schools, tutors, tailored clothing, and a team of polo ponies always at the ready, and with no student loans to pay off, still had one gosh darn tough life. Boo-hoo!

Instead of saying, Thank you, Harry complains that it wasn’t enough! He experienced a negative childhood because of his crazy Pa, who was crazy because of his crazy Grandma and Grandpa’s child-raising skills, or lack of skills.

Harry could feel the pea.

Would two sets of polo ponies have produced a better childhood and transition into manhood? Using an old fashion British term: Rubbish.

The wish is that George Floyd’s children could have it 1/3 as opulent as Harry. Skip the polo ponies, just the education, environment, and absent student loans.

People should always launder their dirty laundry in private. But to take pristine laundry, do a Mexican hat dance, River dance, and run the bulls of Pamplona on it, and then have the temerity to claim somebody else is at fault (Are you following?) is clearly a bridge too far, a poor show, creepy, nonsense, rubbish, transparent and most of all unfortunate and unwell.

Strange that Harry received the enlightenment of his bad family after he said, “I do.”

