To Z or Not-Z? That is the question!

People in Ukraine are straining their brains and craning their necks to figure out why all the Z’s are painted on Russian tanks here, according to Gladimhere Poopnshitsky, resident interviewed by Z-news10.

“I was happily taken a crap today when I realized all the Russian tanks had big Z’s painted on them.

“Then it hit me! Not the tank, my idea! These tanks are shooting everywhere there is NotZ! They are trying to eliminate NotZs!

“So I got some paint and started painting Z’s everywhere! The shooting stopped!

“Pass this on to your friends! Get some paint and get busy!!”

Tragically a shell killed Mr. Poopnshitsky just after our interview concluded. Consider these his last words.

Dumbask, Ukraine - Z-news10