To Z or Not-Z? That is the question!

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Tuesday, 15 March 2022

image for To Z or Not-Z? That is the question!
NotZ: no Z’s were found on these chaps who got blowed up

People in Ukraine are straining their brains and craning their necks to figure out why all the Z’s are painted on Russian tanks here, according to Gladimhere Poopnshitsky, resident interviewed by Z-news10.

“I was happily taken a crap today when I realized all the Russian tanks had big Z’s painted on them.

“Then it hit me! Not the tank, my idea! These tanks are shooting everywhere there is NotZ! They are trying to eliminate NotZs!

“So I got some paint and started painting Z’s everywhere! The shooting stopped!

“Pass this on to your friends! Get some paint and get busy!!”

Tragically a shell killed Mr. Poopnshitsky just after our interview concluded. Consider these his last words.

Dumbask, Ukraine - Z-news10

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
NaziRussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more