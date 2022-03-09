Russian Anti-War Protesters Storm The Kremlin And Spray Paint “Putin Sux” On The Walls

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 9 March 2022

image for Russian Anti-War Protesters Storm The Kremlin And Spray Paint “Putin Sux” On The Walls
Putin speaking at the Kremlin before a group of vodka distributors.

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – The Kremlin resembled the US Capitol on January 6, as hundreds of young anti-Ukraine War protesters stormed the building and destroyed expensive paintings by Wassily Kandinsky, Marc Chagall, Ilya Repin, and Tinkerbell Foofinovich.

Some of the rioters were dressed in Manchester United uniforms for some strange fucked up reason.

The Russian KGB did manage to shoot at least 17 of the communist thugs, but they were forced to retreat when the thugs started tossing Molotov cocktails at the elite group of heathens.

Many of the punks spray painted things on the walls and floors like “Putin Sux,” "Russia Has Turned Into a Pussy Nation,” and Vodka Tastes Like Piss.”

Meanwhile Putin has gone into hiding at a downtown Motel 6 and refuses to show his face for fear of it being sandpapered off.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

