Several Russian Oligarchs Predict That President Putin Will Be Impeached

Thursday, 10 March 2022

image for Several Russian Oligarchs Predict That President Putin Will Be Impeached
Putin and three of Russia's richest oligarchs, who have turned on the Trumpesque douche bag.

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – The word from the Kremlin is that the rich-as-hell oligarchs of Russia are fed up with the way Putin is handling the war.

The Ukrainian army is decimating the Russian army at an alarming rate. Reports from the war front state that Russian soldiers are taking off their uniforms and blending into the population.

One high-ranking general, took of his officer's uniform and actually put on a maid’s outfit and told Ukrainian soldiers that he was a transgendered tranny.

Reportedly four of the Ukrainian soldiers turned the former general into a salt shaker and passed his ass around to all of the happy troops.

Meanwhile the oligarchs are now trying to find a replacement for Putin. They actually placed an ad in the Russian version of Craig's List, which is Craigski's Listovich.

SIDENOTE: The Kremlin Voice reports that one of the leading candidates to replace Putin is Russian Salad Dressing mogul, Nickolas Dufuckavich.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

ImpeachmentRussiaUkraineVladimir Putin

