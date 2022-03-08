President Putin Now Realizes That Invading Ukraine Was A Big Fucking Mistake!

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – Ninety-seven percent of Putin’s cabinet says (behind his back of course) that their leader fucked up big time (as they say in Vegas).

The Kremlin Voice has written that Putin should have learned to think things through before acting on the spur of the moment (i.e. invading Ukraine).

Even Putin’s psychiatrist Dr. Yeltson Cheffovich, III, told him that he has the Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Syndrome, where one acts impulsively, fucks up, and then tries to put the blame on EVERYONE else.

This psychological term is now referred to as Trumpatosis Fuckatosis.

And so now some of Putin’s top advisors are working round the clock, 24/7 to do damage control, but most feel that it is too fucking late, and that the damage has been done, and now Putin needs to do the right thing by resigning and exiling himself to Siberia. ■