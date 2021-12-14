The CIA Reports That Cambodia Has Expelled A Russian Spy, A Chinese Spy, and a Guatemalan Spy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Ying Yung Suk awaiting a train to take her back to Shanghai, China.

BATTAMBANG, CAMBODIA – (Satire News) – The government of Cambodia in an effort to remove the clandestine element has just deported three foreign spies.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, commented that before the end of the year, he hopes to remove three more spies; including one from Upper Tooting, England.

According to Cambodia’s national news agency, The Jungle Times News, the Chinese spy, identified as Ying Yung Suk was working as a pole dancer.

When Cambodian authorities searched her apartment they found the blueprints to seven of Cambodia’s largest banks; including The First Jungle Bank of Phnom Penh.

SIDENOTE: King Sihamoni, has made it clear that starting in January, any foreign spies that are captured by Cambodian police will most probably be shot on the spot in the interest of time, money, and court proceedings.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

