Mexico Scrambles 2 Fighter Jets After Detecting An Unidentified Flying Object The Size of Tijuana

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – (Satire News) – Mexico’s Las Maracas News Agency reports that the Mexican Air Force scrambled two F-99 Matador fighter jets, after it detected a UFO that appeared on the radar screen to be roughly the size of the border city of Tijuana.

President Andres Manuel “Andy” Lopez Obrador, remarked that Mexico will not take any chances, since last year’s space incident, where a spacecraft from Uranus crossed into Mexico’s air space and came within half a mile of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

One of the F-99 pilots identified as Major Lorenzo Alonzo del Avocado, 34, said that he was forced to shoot a rocket at the spacecraft after it made an offensive maneuver over the Cabo San Lucas air space.

Major del Avocado, who recently won $4 million pesos [$200,000 US] on a scratch off ticket said that when he fired the Pancho Villa 700 rocket and it hit the UFO, it exploded into about 13,000 pieces.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s version of the FBI, La FBI is conducting a thorough investigation to make sure that the UFO did not come from Russia.