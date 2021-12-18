Donald Trump Colluded With Mexico In Order To Get A Shipment of Tamales

MAR-A-LAGO – (Satire News) – Mexico’s El Olè News Agency has verified that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump colluded with Mexico in order to work out a deal to receive 21,000 dozen pork tamales in exchange for $270,000 cash.

At first Trump told Mexico that he would make 10 easy monthly payments of $27,000, but Mexico replied, “Fuck ju asshole raceezt – ju pay $270,000 catch or ju can go suck Marjorie Taylor Greene’s lint-infested billy button.”

The Trumptard reportedly said that he wouldn’t suck the butt-ugly, whore bitch’s navel if it was on fucking fire!

In Other News. Taylor Swift is reportedly looking for a new boyfriend so that she can break up with him and write another hit song.