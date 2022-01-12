The World’s Greatest Bullfighter "El Gazpacho" Is Gored In Tijuana, Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico – (Sports Satire) – Mexico’s News Agency El Ole, has just reported that the great Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, who is known as “El Gazpacho” was gored in Tijuana’s famed Mrs. Pancho Villa Bullring.

The native of Madrid, Spain, was fighting his second bull of the afternoon when he suddenly lost his footing as he slipped on a discarded tamale, and fell face first into the arena sand.

The famed matador got up within .4 seconds, but by then the fighting bull named “El Toro Numero 13” had managed to gore the future hall-of-famer in his right ass cheek.

“El Gazpacho’s” wife, the sensuously gorgeous Esmeralda (38-24-36) remarked that her esposo (husband) was very lucky that he had worn his brand new bikini briefs that are interwoven with little metal plates that can deflect an adult bull’s horns.

The Bullring historian, Max Marimba, 83, announced that Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho’s record of having 65 consecutive bullfights without a single goring, sadly came to an end.

Meanwhile Esmy Gazpacho, who speaks with a Melania Trump-like accent told the news media “To tells tu ju dee troot, at leest my husbandt deed not geets gord-ed in heez pee-pee.”