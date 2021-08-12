The Winner of The 53rd Annual Indianapolis Taco Bell Balloon Race Has Been Disqualified

Thracker Magillafit has been suspended for 4 years plus he will have to pay an $85 fine.

INDIANAPOLIS – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette has just announced that the winner of this year’s Indianapolis Taco Bell Balloon Race has been disqualified on grounds of cheating.

SBG’s Zorro La Bamba reports that Thracker Magillafit, 62, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was informed that the reason for his disqualification is due to the fact that judges determined that he had used illegal air in his “Freedom” balloon.

Magillafit stated that the air was legal and that he had purchased it from the highly reputable balloon air company “Balloon Air Is Us.”

A spokesperson for the balloon air company stated that they have been providing air for racing balloons for 54 years, and they have never had any problem, except for that one time, back in 1988, when they noticed that some of the balloons did in fact have air that had expired.

Meanwhile the second place finisher, Tulsa native Bonnie Xartelli, 74, will now be declared the winner and she will be awarded the $315,000 first prize money plus the all-expenses paid 7 days and 7 nights exotic trip for 3 to Cancun, Mexico.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

