Kim Jong-un Wants Everyone To Know That He Did Not Boink Marjorie Taylor Greene – Ever! Ever!

Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Donald Trump once said of MTG that she has the body of an NFL cheerleader but the face of an NFL plate of nachos.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – Reports from the Rice Paddy News Agency of North Korea state that President Kim Jong-un is angrier than a high school cheerleader with a case of the runs.

Close aides say that the North Korea dictator is truly pissed off at reports that appeared in GOPicky Magazine stating that he had boinked Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene when she visited North Korea last October 3 through 8.

The chubby-as-shit monarch wants everyone in America, North Korea, Japan, and Bolivia to know that he would not poke that butt-ugly, fake blonde scarecrow bitch with Mitch McConnell’s puny pee-pee.

Meanwhile when Marjorie’s ex-boyfriend Matt Gatez’ heard about Kim’s statement, he giggled like a little pussy bitch, and said that he did not blame him one bit, pointing out that MTG’s hooha smells like a cross between a pigsty and Ann Coulter’s mouth. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Kim Jong-unMarjorie Taylor GreeneNorth Korea

