Marjorie Taylor Greene, AKA The Banshee Bitch, Is Thrilled That She Has A Brand New Boyfriend

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 December 2021

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene, AKA The Banshee Bitch, Is Thrilled That She Has A Brand New Boyfriend
"MTG is without a doubt the ugliest, nastiest-looking bitch I've ever seen." - YOKO ONO.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - GOPicky Magazine has just reported that the ugliest congresswoman in D.C. (i.e. Marjorie Taylor Greene) is as happy as a woodpecker in an Oregon lumber mill.

MTG, who in the past has been the piece-of-ass girlfriend of Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, and most recently Mitch McConnell, says that her latest beau is a gynecologist from Osaka, Japan, named Dr. Hiromatsu Kawafawa, 29.

The 47-year-old butt-ugly Taylor Greene proudly says that she is Hiro’s cougar.

She adds that, since he is a gynecologist, he has already found 39 erogenous zones that no man; not Matt, Donald, Jim, or Mitch had found.

Meanwhile Nancy Pelosi still wants MTJ to be censured for being the nastiest, meanest, racist bitch to ever serve in congress.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

