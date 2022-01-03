A Medical Report Reveals That Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Actually Born With Flip-Flopped Ovaries

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 3 January 2022

image for A Medical Report Reveals That Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Actually Born With Flip-Flopped Ovaries
Marjorie's ex-boyfriend Matt Gaetz said that she is 47, but she has the ovaries of a woman who is 87.

BALTIMORE, Maryland – (Satire News) – A medical report that has just come out has revealed a startling fact about the woman known as “The Ugliest Female Politician In Washington, D.C.

The report conducted by the medical reporting agency, Medical Reports ‘R’ Us, based in Baltimore, revealed that Marjorie Taylor Greene's ovaries are flip-flopped, or inverted as they say in Key West, Florida.

The blonde bitch from the utter depths of hell insists that the report is merely a hoax that was perpetuated by disgruntled Democrats who are angry because President Biden lost the election.

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Damn this flakey-ass bitch is even flakier than the predatorial predator (aka Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump himself.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

