Doctors Discover Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Lots of Mental, Emotional, and Gynecological Problems

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 24 December 2021

image for Doctors Discover Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Lots of Mental, Emotional, and Gynecological Problems
MTG's ex-boyfriend Matt Gaetz said that she has the weirdest looking G-spot that he has ever seen.

WASHINGTON – (Satire News) – MTG was born with no ovaries, no cervix, and no nipples, plus she has a birthmark on her right butt cheek that resembles the face of Rudy Giuliani.

Taylor Green recently spoke to GOPicky Magazine writer Amos Soursuckle and told him that she has never been as depressed as she is now.

Marjorie said that for one thing her main squeeze Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has dumped her because of her hideous butt cheek tattoo of Rudy “The Swamp Creature” Giuliani.

She said that Trumpy demanded that she have it lasered off so that he would not have to stare at it whenever he was boinking her doggy style.

Soursuckle noted that the woman who Nancy Pelosi said has an inverted G-spot, is finding out that men do not want to be with a woman who is arrogant, sarcastic, bitchy-as-shit, and whose face is as horrendously ugly as a jack rabbit’s schlong (penis)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

