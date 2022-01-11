Kim Jong-un Bans The Phrase “Home Sweet Home”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 January 2022

PYONGYANG, North Korea – (World Satire) – One of the world’s most ruthless, heartless, and fattest dictators has just informed his nation’s people that they are not to ever utter the phrase “Home, Sweet, Home.”

The Kimster, as his BFF, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, calls him said that the phrase was invented by an American home builder, and he does not want his people paying homage to any American; except of course to the man who taught him how to dribble a basketball, take Jello Shots, and self-pierce his Wiggly Woo (dick), Dennis “The Worm” Rodman.

It is no secret that Kim Jong-un hates anything American as much as Queen Elizabeth hates wrinkles or as much as Kim Kardashian hates butt rash.

A North Korean insider recently said that once a month El Kim-O flies in half a dozen Geisha Girls from Tokyo, Japan to tend to his every whim, every fancy, and every sexual desire.

The insider revealed that Mrs. Kim Jong-un hates the hell out of that, but her being a nice, devoted, dedicated, submissive, and submersive Asian housewife, she just bites her lower lip and turns to her trusty ribbed vibrator that she had imported from Norway.

North Korea's Rice Paddy News Agency recently reported that Kim Jong-un stands 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 185.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: WHAT??? Damn, the lying sack of Rice-a-Roni actually only stands 5-foot-7-inches tall and he weighs 301 pounds.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

