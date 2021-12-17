British Construction Experts Now Say That The Great Wall of China is Now Called The Not Really That Great Wall of China

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 17 December 2021

image for British Construction Experts Now Say That The Great Wall of China is Now Called The Not Really That Great Wall of China
Many wall experts now say that the Great Wall of Zimbabwe makes China's wall look like a toddler's Legos toy.

LONDON – (Satire News) – The famous Great Wall of China was finished in 200 BC.

It actually took 17 different construction companies from China, Zimbabwe, Japan, Iceland, and Bolivia working 24/7 to finish it.

Reports are that a construction company from Mississippi left China after the Chinese government terminated their contract after half dozen of the workers were found under the influence of opioids.

For thousands of years the wall was known as The Great Wall of China, but today, that name is hardly ever used because of gigantic Herculean walls built by Greenland, Guatemala, Slovenia, and Zimbabwe, which literally make China’s wall look like an English garden hedge.

SIDENOTE: Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle stated that back in October of 2002, Trump actually tried to buy the wall but he was turned down for having an insufficent credit line.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

