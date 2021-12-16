Chico Time was completely underappreciated say Historians

Historians have decided in a poll to end all polls that the most epoch changing time in world history was Chico Time.

For a resoundingly short time, Chico Time happened in the early 2010s, just after the completely over-rated Hammer Time.

Professor Henry Worthington Longfellow said 'For years, historians have argued over the best times. We have decided in our many 10's, though that the best time to be alive was Chico Time. You can forget your pre-historic times, your Tudor Times, your stone and bronze ages, even Victorian times pale in comparison. Those times before Covid, when the only evils in the world were reality television, and David Walliams. Good times. It was the best of time. It was the worst of times'.

An advocate for Hammer Time said 'Well, there are many things to be said for Hammer Time, but as the man said, you can't touch this'.