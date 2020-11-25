Watch Has Been Given New Lease Of Life

A wristwatch that had been laid redundant for more than eight months, after its battery ran out of power on the same day as Lockdown commenced, has seen 'active service' once again, after a new power cell was inserted into it earlier today.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was wearing the gold-plated Timex watch on March 16 of this year, when he was informed at 12:35 pm that the government had decided that all schools were to close with immediate effect.

In an amazing show of compliance, his watch also stopped working.

No amount of shaking or wiggling could persuade it to start telling the time again, and the beautiful '£30-from-Argos' timepiece with the expandable strap has spent the last eight months on top of Kenwood's fridge, along with a mass of other junk.

Today, however, heralded a new dawn, and a new lease of life for the watch, when Kenwood's wife went into Battambang to buy the chicken to make her barbecued chicken on sticks, taking the Timex with her to a stall that sold chronological goods.

She asked the male shopkeeper:

"Have you got a battery for this?"

He looked at the watch long and hard, before asking:

"Does it come from abroad?"

Mrs. Kenwood said:

"Yes."

The shopkeeper fumbled around under his counter and produced a plastic bag full of junk, from which he took a battery, and proceeded to take the back off the watch. A minute later, the operation was over, and the correct date and time had been set. The price was $2.50.

Tonight, there were wild celebrations in Tapon, as the watch was brought up-to-speed with what has been going on during its period of inactivity.

Kenwood said:

"It's good to have it back, fit and working again. I thought it was a goner!"