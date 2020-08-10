Simon Cowell's Back!

There was good news for British fans of the music entrepreneur Simon Cowell last night, after the Los Angeles-based host of The X-Factor and Britain's Got Talent revealed he is fed up of life in the US, and is 'getting on his bike' to return to the UK.

Cowell, 60, who is also a mogul, has lived in LA for a long time, but says that he is tired of peddling the same old product, and needs a change of air.

He also said that his abrasive style has got many people's backs up, his reputation has 'taken a dive', and he's turning his back on the US.

Cowell said:

"I need to pick myself up, dust myself down, pump myself up, adjust my handlebars and seat, and steer in a different direction. I'll be heading back to the UK once I've recovered from my operation."

