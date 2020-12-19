Couple Find Giant Timepiece In Back Garden

The sight of a disturbed back garden is often the sign of unwanted nocturnal activity for many householders, but the strange discovery made by a couple in Bradford left them scratching their heads, after they found a giant timepiece in the middle of their lawn.

Ron and Barbara Smith, who had been married for 45 years 6 months 23 days 17 hours 51 minutes and 8 seconds when they found the watch, are obsessed with 'time'.

Said Ron:

"We're obsessed with time. We have hundreds of clocks all over the house. We've also got stacks of watches, and just love to hear the constant sound of ticking all through the house! We're mad!"

Barbara agreed:

"I agree. We love to time everything. You know, to see how long it takes."

The couple use a stopwatch to time everything they do, so that they know how long it takes them to complete all of their daily activities.

When the barmy twosome woke up this morning, and peeked out of the curtains (4 seconds), they noticed a large, round object on their lawn. Ron unlocked the door, which took 2 seconds, and went to have a look.

He said:

"It looked like one of them spaceships, you know, from outer space, but, on closer inspection, I realised it were a big timepiece. I don't know how it got there, but I dare say it'll come in handy."

Barbara laughed:

"It took him 12 seconds to say that!"