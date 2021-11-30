Courtroom Sketch Artist Makes Ghislaine Maxwell Super Hot for Some Reason

Funny story written by CodyCiminillo

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

NEW YORK- Opening statements were made in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell today, and while cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, there is a sketch artist who has decided to make the accused super hot for unknown reasons.

While Maxwell sits accused of multiple felonies related to her work trafficking underage girls with financier Jeffrey Epstein, the artist sketched away an absolutely smoking hot woman that is not representative of Maxwell herself.

The voluptuous figure and caring, blue eyes in the drawings do nothing to give an accurate depiction of Maxwell who is, quite frankly, not hot at all.

The prosecution, which was drawn accurately and not especially hot, will not involve the accusations against Prince Andrew, friend of Epstein and Maxwell.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, Trial

