NEW YORK- Opening statements were made in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell today, and while cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, there is a sketch artist who has decided to make the accused super hot for unknown reasons.

While Maxwell sits accused of multiple felonies related to her work trafficking underage girls with financier Jeffrey Epstein, the artist sketched away an absolutely smoking hot woman that is not representative of Maxwell herself.

The voluptuous figure and caring, blue eyes in the drawings do nothing to give an accurate depiction of Maxwell who is, quite frankly, not hot at all.

The prosecution, which was drawn accurately and not especially hot, will not involve the accusations against Prince Andrew, friend of Epstein and Maxwell.