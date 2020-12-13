LONDON – (Satire News) – Tickety Boo News is reporting that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, are planning on remarrying.

Neville Twickenbuck, with Tickety Boo, reports that an ex-Buckingham Palace guard told him that the couple were recently spotted at a party for Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law is noted for being the worldwide spokeswoman for Weight Watchers, Cinderella Women’s Deodorant, and for El Matador 140 Proof Tequila.

Sarita, as she is known in Latin America, recently recorded a rap song with hip hop artist Black Kitty Meow Meow. The song titled “Da Boaf of Us We Be’s Chillin’ Out and Such” made it all the way to #7 on the Billboard Rap Music Chart.

Meanwhile, Ta Ta For Now News stated that Prince Andrew is still in a state of depressed depression over his alleged involvement with a 24-year-old Peruvian pole dancer, who turned out to be a spy for the Russian KGB.

Prince Andrew is still denying that he has ever met or partied with noted sexual perverts Ghislaine Maxwell and her boyfriend, the late Jeremy Epstein, who was very close friends with President Trump, President Clinton, Kanye West, and President Uri Zenpupon of Pisagovia.

Sarah Ferguson was asked by Loretta Piffinshaw of 'Ta Ta For Now' if she would like to have any more children. She laughed and replied that at her age the only baby making parts she has left is the playpen.