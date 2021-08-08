NASA Is Shocked To Learn That The Warranty on The Mars Land Rover Perseverance Has Expired

HOUSTON – (Satire News) – There are dozens and dozens of red-faced space program executives at the NASA Space Center that have overlooked something that could end up costing the American taxpayers lots and lots of money.

Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle informed top officials at NASA, that she investigated the Land Rovers warranty, and she determined that the extended warranty on Perseverance, expired on July 8, a full month ago.

Miss Fiddle, who has a Master’s Degree in Animal Husbandry, said that she was shocked to learn that someone at NASA dropped the (space) ball.

When several directors were asked what happened, all replied that they would look into the matter and that the guilty party would be fined and perhaps even fired.

Meanwhile, a call to the All-State Insurance Company, revealed that the warranty did in fact expire, but it can be renewed at a cost of $1.7 million per year.

In a Related Story. President Biden has informed the news media that contrary to the lies that Fox News is putting out, the warranty on the battleship the USS Yellowstone National Park, will not expire until December 13, 2022.