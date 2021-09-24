The Highest Ranking General in The Chinese Army Has Admitted That She’s a Lesbian

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HONG KONG – (World Satire) – Word coming out of the Chinese capital is reverberating all over the world.

The Chinese government has just learned that China’s top ranking military leader, General Sue Ming Ding, 53, has just come out of the closet and admitted that she has been in a same-sex marriage with a 29-year-old Chinese pole dancer.

General Ding would not reveal her coital partner’s name for fear of her possibly losing her job; or at the very least have to take a pay cut.

When asked if she would break up with her long-time lesbionic lover, as lesbians are known in Iceland, if she was asked to do so by China’s President Xi Jinping, the general shook her head in a no manner.

Meanwhile, Ding’s lover, who has been described as the Chinese version of country singer Carrie Underwood, was asked for her opinion, on their same-sex intimate relationship.

She simply commented that in her sexual relationship with General Dingy Dingy Ding as she calls the general, she assumes the submissive/subservient role, so therefore she has no opinion.

SIDENOTE: Reports out of Hong Kong are that General Ding may be relieved of her high-ranking position and given a job as a receptionist at a local Hong Kong dental office.