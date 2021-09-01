The New Taliban Regime Plans on Invading Pakistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – (World Satire) – The CIA has just intercepted a message that the new Taliban regime has decided to invade neighboring Pakistan.

The message was sent by Taliban General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim to Taliban spokesperson Sabeen Siri Yasim stating that Taliban’s crack 41st Division, known as “The Sand Devils” will conduct a Shock ‘n’ Surprise attack on the border city of Camel Tongue, Pakistan on Thursday at 2:25 am (Philadelphia time).

Pakistani President Arif Alvi, has made it known to his military generals and admirals that Pakistan is prepared to stop and defeat the war-mongering Talibanners and drive them into the Arabian Sea, where they will be fed to the Orca whales, the Beluga whales, and the dreaded Sperm whales.

General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim revealed that when they defeat the Pakistani army and navy they will gather up all of the prisoners and transport them to the Winston Churchill Prison For The Guilty, which is located just outside of Liverpool, England.

Meanwhile, in Trump News. Recent surveys show that 99.7% of all registered Democrats totally agree that Donald Jonathan Trump is still a heartless, hate-spewing, low-life pathological liar, sexual predator, and habitual racist.