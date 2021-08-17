The Taliban Has Just Announced That Women In Afghanistan Have Just Lost The Right To Vote

KABUL, Afghanistan – (World Satire) – Now that the Taliban terrorist have taken over the country, their first mandate is that women will no longer be allowed to vote.

Taliban spokesperson Sabeen Siri Yasim, remarked that another change will be that women will no longer be allowed to wear what is known as granny panties.

He added that the Taliban terrorist love to see their wives and/or girlfriends in the skimpiest string bikini panties on the market.

The new Talibanian government has also made it clear that the new regime will continue with the food stamp program and the Toys For Tots Program.

They did remark that households will now be limited to owning only 4 camels, instead of the previous 6.

SIDENOTE. Taliban General Abu Taboo Fashu, has informed the public that a presidential election will be held next Tuesday, and that he will then name himself the new president of the Republic of Afghanistan on Wednesday morning.