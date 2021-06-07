Netanyahu And Trump Suffering From Voter Fraud Paranoia

What? Trump and Netanyahu, two pals, bounced out of office in the same year like twins? Is Putin next? Quick, people vote Putin out of office for his general nastiness, the castle he built himself, and treatment of adversaries, his present nemesis being Aleksei Navalny.

And will Putin join in with The Barbershop Twins making it The Barbershop Triplet singing from the original operetta/musical titled Voter Fraud?

Lin-Manuel Miranda, are you out there? It’s definitely material you could work with, and this triplet could outdo Hamilton. And it isn't history. It's today.

Mel Brooks, this could be your baby too. Work with Miranda. It’s another Spring Time For Voter Fraud And Recount! The three are so inept, overflowing with arrogance, deep available empty pockets, and self-righteousness, they’re walking comedy schtick like Leopold and Max from The Producers.

Sacre Bleu! I am so great and loved, charismatic and clever, dodging and surviving scandal after scandal after scandal. How could I possibly lose this job? I've had it for so many years?

You’re history, buddy. Start packing.

So Trump’s gang is recounting votes on fingers and toes in Arizona, thinking they can make the count work and shove Trump back into the White House by August 2021.

Netanyahu is threatening calamity in Isreal without him in charge. Palestinians will definitely spill out of Gaza and take over. All his walls will come down.

Putin doesn’t say much but avoid tea-time at London's Millennium Hotel with any Putin supporters. And always avoid any men carrying long-handled umbrellas, particularly on a summer day.

"And the Tony Award goes to..."

