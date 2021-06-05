Iceland's First and Only Dairy Queen May Have To Close

REYKjAVIK, Iceland – (Satire News) – The government of Iceland, which owns the country’s only Dairy Queen Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant, has stated that the fast food eatery may have to close.

Iceland President Guoni Johannesson, 52, informed the Icelandic news media that due to the very unusual cold weather they have been having lately, the restaurant’s ice cream dispenser keeps freezing up.

Dairy Queen manager Aribjorn Y. Zoozahorn, says that they have tried everything, even going on line and trying to find a solution but so far nothing has worked.

President J., as he is called by 92% of his countrymen, said that he hopes to talk to an Eskimo gentleman, who lives in Assfreezeroffer, Alaska, who is regarded as one of the best ice cream dispenser repairmen in the entire world.

In the meantime, store manager Zoozahorn says that he does not want to lose even a single customer, so he is offering all Dairy Queen patrons an extra meat patty on each regular hamburger at no extra charge.