Elon Musk Says His New SpaceX Starship Will Be Out-of-This-World

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 11 December 2020

Reports are that Eric Trump wanted to go on the SpaceX Starship, but his IQ did not meet the mandatory required number.

BOCA CHICA, Texas – The industrial entrepreneur designer of the Tesla, has informed the news media that, within a few years, he will be sending passengers to the Moon.

He told RumorLand News that the passenger version of his SpaceX Starship will be the SpaceXY Peeps Starship.

He noted that the people's version starship will feature plush comfortable seats, French-designed bathrooms, and a Dubai-like wet bar.

Musk says that he is planning on making trips to Japan, Germany, and Pisagovia to hire the world’s most brilliant scientific minds.

The 49-year-old business magnate is thrilled to learn that NASA has just agreed to award him $241 million to help develop an onboard computer system.

The state-of-the-art computer will provide the pilot and co-pilot with valuable pertinent up-to-date information on the latest professional sports scores, the price of a gallon of gasoline, and the latest tweets from the out-going president, as a means of on-board comical relief.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

