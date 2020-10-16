President Trump is Allocating $14.7 Billion To Send An Exploratory Team to The Newly Discovered Planet Covfefe

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Trump recently sat down with Dr. Amerigo Tennyson, who is the chief scientist at NASA.

Dr. Tennyson is the man who discovered the planet Covfefe on April 20, 2020.

The doctor has scientific degrees from Harvard, Yale, and George Armstrong Custer University.

When he informed the President that the new planet is comprised of 20% gold, Trump’s eyes lit up, and enlarged to the size of two ping pong balls.

After chatting with Dr. Tennyson for seven minutes, POTUS decided to allocate $14.7 billion to send a NASA exploratory team to explore Covfefe.

The President asked the good doctor if NASA could train his son, Eric, so that he could be one of the members of the Covfefe exploratory team.

“Mucho si,” Dr. Tennyson, who speaks fluent Spanish, replied adding, “No problema.”

Dr. Tennyson remarked that Covfefe is 4.7 trillion years old, which is 32.9 trillion in dog years.