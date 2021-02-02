Science Teacher Tells Student: "It's Not Rocket Science!"

A school student who kept bothering his science teacher with irrelevant, not to say 'irreverent', questions about space travel in a lesson that was, instead, on the topic of 'Matter' - which was somewhat difficult to understand - was told by the teacher:

"Jesus Christ! It's not Rocket Science!"

Teacher Moys Kenwood had been wading through the unrelentingly boring subject of 'The Three States Of Matter', but one of his students persistently interrupted the lesson by asking about types of space transport, NASA, past Apollo missions, and 'what the future would bring'.

Kenwood knew exactly what the future was going to bring. He said:

"I told the student to stay on the topic we were learning about, rather than keep going off at a tangent, or I'd have to punish him severely."

The student, however, had other ideas. He asked Kenwood about the famous 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing, and details about the different types of craft used during other space explorations. He also wanted to talk about the likelihood of a manned trip to Mars in the near future, and the type of rocket needed for such a mission.

Kenwood had just about had enough of this troublesome youth, and delivered his now-famous line.

When questioned about the incident, the student said:

"I already know about that 'Three States of Matter' crap. I thought it would be more interesting to talk about space travel, but obviously this teacher is in training for some sort of Tedium Award."

Kenwood refused to confirm that he was in training for a Tedium Award.