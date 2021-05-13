Will Trump Continue To Run The Republican Party From Jail?

The question was: Will Donald Trump continue to run the Republican Party if he is found guilty and sent to jail? Presently, with the Southern District of New York looking into Trump’s investments and tax returns, jail time appears to be in Trump’s future.

Then there’s the state of Georgia. Georgia is also looking into Trump’s actions and phone calls during the last election. Trump encouraged the Secretary of State to "locate" about thirty thousand more votes to put him over the top and allow him to "win" the state.

Finally, there’s the FBI investigation and Trump's connection into the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Also, what were Trump’s ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin? Why the transcripts of their conversations destroyed?

Reversing the lyrics: Nothing is coming up roses.

Silently, without voicing an opinion one way or the other, Republicans hope Trump goes to the slammer. And on one Kaepernick knee: Please, Lord, before the next election.

The minority leader of the House, Kevin McCarthy, booted Liz Cheney out of her leadership position in the Republican Party for saying: Donald Trump did not win his last election.

However, later that same day, when asked whether Joe Biden was the legally elected President of the United States, Kevin McCarthy replied, “Yes. We aren’t going to talk about that anymore.”

Maybe Donald Trump might have something to talk about and talk about that.

