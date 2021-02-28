Man Is Being Treated Like A Sex Slave

A married, middle-aged man who has been described as "having a tendency to invent the wildest exaggerations" has claimed that he is suffering the worst oppression imaginable, and being treated merely as a sex slave.

The unfortunate individual is Moys Kenwood, who, although having reached the age of 57 and is 'well past his best', still apparently retains some vestige of respectability in the bedroom department, if his almost-constant imprisonment there by his wife is anything to go by.

He said:

"Oh, you have no idea! I'm nothing but a toy, a toy to be picked up at any given moment of the day, used, abuse, and then thrown down in a heap when the ordeal is over. A mere pleasure trinket, that's what I am!"

Kenwood claims that his wife treats him very well otherwise, feeding and bathing him, and washing his dirty underwear, but he maintains that, after finishing work each day, he really just wants to eat his tea, play with his two children, and relax.

But his wife has other ideas.

He said:

"It's a rarity if I get left alone to read a book, or listen to a bit of music. Almost non-stop hanky-panky. Now I know how those poor slave fellows in Egypt felt, in the days of the Pharoahs. It's pure hell, I can tell you!"

A neighbor commented:

"He has a tendency to invent the wildest exaggerations."