Man In TV Debate Started Everything He Said With "So"

A spoken-word poet who was involved in a TV debate on the very sensitive topic of 'slavery' started every single comment he made by using the word 'So', much to one viewer's annoyance.

George Mpanga, a poet from London, was one half of the debatees, the other being Indian-born Cambridge University professor Priyamvada Gopal, in the Al Jazeera show 'Studio B: Unscripted', screened on Saturday evening.

Although it was screened on Saturday, it is suspected that it dated from last year, or at least before the advent of COVID-19, because nobody was wearing a face mask.

Anyway, Mr. Mpanga, whose name is a bit odd, if you don't mind my saying so, felt it necessary to commence each and every sentence he spoke by saying:

"So,"

After the show's opening applause had died down, he said:

"So, hello, good evening, and welcome!"

When Ms. Gopal asked Mpanga about his experiences growing up on a council estate where residents were predominantly from the Caribbean, he replied:

"So, I didn't realise, until I went to grammar school as the only black student, how unusual it had been."

Priya asked him what he meant by that. He said:

"So, the other kids were all white, and wanted to know if it was exciting, whether it was dangerous, and so on."

Notice the additional use of the word 'so' towards the end of that sentence.

Priya asked him about the tricky subject of 'reparations' for the descendants of those who suffered from the effects of slavery, many of whom had spent their entire lives in chains. Mpanga said:

"So, it's a hard one, because, although, in financial terms, it's impossible to calculate a figure, there should at least be some sort of dialogue about an apology."

Another word both of them used was 'narrative'. They used this word regularly. A lot, in fact.

Moys Kenwood, 57, a viewer watching the show at home, said:

"How odd! So we have to start every sentence with the word 'so' now? Somebody should have a word with Mr. Jazeera about this!"