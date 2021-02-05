Mexico Reveals Its Stance on Atheist Women Who Pose in The Nude

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico - (Satire News) – Rosendo Reynosa, spokesman for the Republic of Mexico, has informed the international news media that, after months of discussion, the government has decided they will now take a stand on the issue of atheist women who pose in the nude.

Reynosa stated that any female citizen of Mexico who is a card-carrying atheist, and who is caught posing naked, will immediately be fired from her job, even if she happens to be a close friend of the stunningly sexy actress, Salma Hayek.

The spokesman went on to say that for way too long, a mere 3% of the people have been dictating to the other 97% that they can’t pray, or eat refried food, invest in the bullfighting industry, or even buy bingo tickets.

Female atheists, according to Reynosa, don’t give a damn about Easter, Christmas, bullfighting, or Cinco de Mayo.

He then added that they also do not believe in shaving their underarms, their legs, and especially their crotch regions.

Reynosa stressed that first time offenders will be fined 20,000 pesos ($1,000, U.S.). Second time offenders will be stripped of all clothing and deported to Siberia.