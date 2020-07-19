Spain Announces That Bullfighting is Scheduled to Return in Late September

MADRID – All of Spain’s matadors are thrilled to learn that they will be able to return to the bullring on September 27.

One of Spain’s greatest bullfighters, Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, said that he was so excited when he heard the news, that he gave a hot dog street vendor a $100 tip on an $11 Coney Island hot dog.

Gazpacho, who is a fantastic soccer player, is currently playing with the New York Red Bulls of the Major Soccer League, where he has become a fan favorite due to his flamboyant style of play and his toothpaste commercial smile.

He said that he will be leaving New York City as soon as possible, so that he can return to his mansion in Madrid, Casa De Los Toros.

The future Hall of Famer told The Sports Bet Gazette, that when he gets home, he will begin practicing in his backyard with baby calves.

He stressed that no harm will come to the little ‘doggies’, as they are called in the American Southwest.

The famed matador wanted to stress to PETA that his bullfighting sword will be totally wrapped in aluminum foil, to prevent even remotely scratching the little cows, as they are called in Boston.

A Spanish television station reported that Spain's bullfighting fans are already practicing up on their 'Ole! Ole! Ole's!'