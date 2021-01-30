All movies to be maskized to normalize mask wearing

New York, N.Y. United Nations

World dictator Umba Googa Loopa, has just updated Agenda 21 to outlaw the showing of any video featuring unmasked actors.

He explained in today’s press conference.

“Many may remember when old black-and-white movies were colorized for television viewers in decades past. Computers have advanced to the point where movies can be further modified to mask up all the actors.

“Therefore, I dictate that all television and and computer screens shall never again show people without their masks being worn.

“This will encourage all to comply and mask up.

“Furthermore all animals will be masked in all images as well, since it is known that they have tested positive in the past.

“And, since papayas and tomatoes have also tested positive, all fruit and vegetables will be shown as masked.

“I realize it may then be difficult to determine who is who in movies. Never fear! The computer generated masks will have the persons name displayed using the same computer generated image software.

“Only my face will be shown unmasked. Because my dictatorship is now unmasked.

"Bow down slaves!”