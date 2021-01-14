The government has, earlier today, laid the blame squarely at the door of the Coronavirus for the massive increase in regular non-recyclable household waste being generated, and highlighted the chronic lack of facilities to deal with it.

From the beginning of February, the fortnightly collections of household waste will be reduced to a monthly basis, with further changes possible in the summer.

Local councils, struggling to manage their budgets, say they cannot cope with the excess rubbish being produced as the pandemic continues to confine people to their homes during lockdown, and say that 3-monthly collections in the future might not be out of the question.

David Dosser, of Oaf-on-Sea City Council, in East Yorkshire, said:

"We might soon ask people to start burning their rubbish, because, very soon, there might be nowhere to dump it."