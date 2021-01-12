Vaccine Found For Virus Not Yet Discovered

A scientist working in complete isolation has announced today, that he has developed a lifesaving vaccine for a highly-infectious deadly virus that is, as yet, unknown.

Professor Brian von Smith, who isn't really a professor, and who inserted 'von' into the middle of his name to make himself sound more interesting, has been working in his garden shed in Ruislip since just before the Coronavirus lockdown began, way back in March.

This morning, the madcap boffin posted a message on Facebook telling the world that he had created a vaccine that was 100% effective against an as-yet mystery virus that, he claimed, could be the source of a new pandemic, one day.

No details of the vaccine or the 'virus' were given, but experts say that, bearing in mind all of the tripe that passes for truth these days, it is "entirely possible" that a man with a false name, who has no knowledge of what he is up to, could develop a vaccine for a deadly virus that doesn't yet exist, but stands more than a fair chance of breaking out and wiping out great swathes of the world's population.

Especially if it gets into the wrong hands, that is.