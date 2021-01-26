Dutch joint smokers go on riots because their masks bug them!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Tuesday, 26 January 2021

image for Dutch joint smokers go on riots because their masks bug them!
Dutch hooligans only riot if they can't smoke their joints mask-less and in peace! Bob Marley would turn in his grave!

(NOT EDITED) Recent rioting in the quaint, peaceful nation, called Holland, have been misinterpreted in global media reports. Morons, Looters, Hooligans, Bovver Boys, and girls are not protesting about Covid-19 curfews, no way, Gottverdomme!

Jaggedone sent his armoured, top war, terminator CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) reporter, Arnold Black-An-Decker, armed with a tommy gun and drill into the streets of Amsterdam to find out what the fuck is going down in the flat- lands of clogs, bicycles, van Gogh, cheese, windmills, and Koffee Shops where no coffee is sold!

Here Arnold's report as a burning bicycle flies above his head:

"Well, mijn Heren en Damen, it seems as though the riots have nothing to do with Covid-19, or curfews, they don't care about that! It seems as though these imbeciles are protesting about wearing masks! I'll just ask these young Dutch hooligans what the problem is!"

"Hi, why ze fook are you guys rioting?"

"Ve hate dies fooking masks man, can't smoke a decent joint even if ve try!"

So, ladies and gentlemen of the world press invading this wonderful, peaceful country for sensational news headlines, it's all fake news because Jaggedone always tells the spoof-truth!

A Molotov-Cocktail just landed under Jaggedone's noble residence, an Amsterdam bridge, so he better get back to a less violent war-zone! Afghanistan seems pretty peaceful at the moment, they don't wear masks only turbans, and that's where joints come from, a win-win!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
marijuanaRiot

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more