Dutch joint smokers go on riots because their masks bug them!

(NOT EDITED) Recent rioting in the quaint, peaceful nation, called Holland, have been misinterpreted in global media reports. Morons, Looters, Hooligans, Bovver Boys, and girls are not protesting about Covid-19 curfews, no way, Gottverdomme!

Jaggedone sent his armoured, top war, terminator CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) reporter, Arnold Black-An-Decker, armed with a tommy gun and drill into the streets of Amsterdam to find out what the fuck is going down in the flat- lands of clogs, bicycles, van Gogh, cheese, windmills, and Koffee Shops where no coffee is sold!

Here Arnold's report as a burning bicycle flies above his head:

"Well, mijn Heren en Damen, it seems as though the riots have nothing to do with Covid-19, or curfews, they don't care about that! It seems as though these imbeciles are protesting about wearing masks! I'll just ask these young Dutch hooligans what the problem is!"

"Hi, why ze fook are you guys rioting?"

"Ve hate dies fooking masks man, can't smoke a decent joint even if ve try!"

So, ladies and gentlemen of the world press invading this wonderful, peaceful country for sensational news headlines, it's all fake news because Jaggedone always tells the spoof-truth!

A Molotov-Cocktail just landed under Jaggedone's noble residence, an Amsterdam bridge, so he better get back to a less violent war-zone! Afghanistan seems pretty peaceful at the moment, they don't wear masks only turbans, and that's where joints come from, a win-win!