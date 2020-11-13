Elvis Spotted At a Sex Toy Shop in Iowa

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 November 2020

Since 1977, Elvis has been spotted in over 12,000 places, including malls, tire shops, and Dairy Queens.

CORN HOLE, Iowa - (Satire News) – Boom Boom News is reporting that two different individuals have claimed that they saw 'the king', Elvis Presley, in a sexy toy shop in the small town of Corn Hole.

The two individuals identified as cousins Mingy Madwood, 22, and Lydia Squallatini, 27, said they were in the store picking up an educational sex video for their grandmother’s live-in boyfriend, Rufus, 96.

Mingy said that, as she was standing by the glow-in-the-dark condom display, she saw a man with a high collar reading a book on the trick to maintaining an erection in the rain.

She said she heard the man singing “Jailhouse Rock”.

Lydia commented that she thought the song the man was singing was actually “Love Me Tender”.

After the the two girls lit up a marijuana cigarette, the shop owner asked both of them to leave the store and stop massacring the 'kings' songs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

