A Russian political scientist invited onto a news programme to give his views on the arrest and subsequent incarceration of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, raised eyebrows amongst the viewing public after he peppered his statements with a strange word that sounded rather like:

"Mmng-geh"

Vladimir Sotnikov was appearing with Alexander Soloviev - also an opposition politician - and Sam Greene from the London Institute of Political Science, on the Al Jazeera show 'Inside Story'.

Mr. Sotnikov, who looked like he might just have woken up, responded to the interviewer's questions in an intelligent way, but one viewer, in particular, was distracted by the way he inserted the word - or several variants of it - into his responses.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was watching the discussion with interest. He said:

"The word 'mmng-geh' and the sound made when saying it were very interesting. Indeed, it brought back memories of the way Wayne Rooney used to say 'erm'. Very odd."

The interviewer asked Sotnikov about Comrade Navalny's return to Russia. He replied:

"I think that mmng-geh Sam is right, that mmng-geh Navalny is not going to stay in Berlin and mmng-geh hide away somewhere in Europe..."

Asked if Mr. Putin was nervous about Mr. Navalny, Sotnikov said:

"Mmng-geh, it could be so because probably on the er mmng-geh mmng-geh coming up of the presidential elections on the mmng-geh more mmng-geh space for President Putin to er ur have these mmng-geh so-called ...

The interviewer and the other two interviewees, Mr. Soloviev and Mr. Greene, could be seen trying to stifle laughter.

It was very funny.