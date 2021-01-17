Al-Qaeda Has Just Donated $14 Million Towards Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign Fund

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 17 January 2021

image for Al-Qaeda Has Just Donated $14 Million Towards Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign Fund
Al-Qaeda leader Mustafa Haliboo, has 5 wives, 24 children, and an enlarged prostate.

CAMEL SHIT, Afghanistan – (Satire News) – Russia’s national news agency, The Kremlin Voice, has publicly declared that one of the world’s most feared terrorist organizations has just donated $14 million to Trump’s 2024 political campaign.

Al-Qaeda leader, Mustafa Haliboo, who has President Putin’s private cell phone number, has reportedly sent the cashiers check to DJT’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida address.

Haliboo, who has a degree in camel science from the prestigious Attila the Hun University in Kabul, has recently been named Al-Qaeda’s Employee-of-the-Year.

Musty, as four of his five wives call him, told Putin that, just last week, Trump sent him a red MAGA cap, an 8 by 10 glossy of Ivanka in a Corona Beer bikini swimsuit, and an autographed photo of him and Maria Bartiromo standing underneath the golden arches at a McDonalds in Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Taliban leader, Malawi Abu Fizzifu, has just informed the world press that his organization has named Sofia Vergara as the official Taliban army’s pin-up girl for 2021.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIvanka TrumpVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more