The Netherlands Vows To Crack Down on Illegal Aliens

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – (Satire News) – Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants the people of the Netherlands to know that he hears them, and that he will be cracking down on the tremendous amount of illegal aliens entering the Netherlands.

The prime minister says that he just saw an official immigration report stating that each day, 402 illegal immigrants enter the country from such foreign nations as Herzegovina, Pakistan, Guatemala, and Ireland.

He noted that these aliens are taking jobs from native Hollanders working in the chocolate kisses industry, the formaldehyde industry, as well as on tulip farms.

Prime Minister Rutte added that he will be rounding up all of the invaders, and shipping every last one of them to Russia.

When asked why Russia, he replied, "because since Christmas is coming up, a lot of illegal immigrants want a free plane ride back home, so we'll just ship them to Russia instead."