Hot Chocolate Drink Was Cold

A man whose wife made him a mug of hot drinking chocolate before bedtime tonight, didn't drink it immediately, got involved in some other activities, and ended up having to quoff the lot sharpish, before it was so cold that it would have given him wind.

John Garrison, of Chutney-on-the-Trent, told his wife that "Yes", he would like a cup of chocolate, knowing full well that this would make him sleepy, and he wouldn't toss and turn in bed.

She duly obliged, but he was watching the telly, and the drink stood, gathering dust. Then, he had to go for a wee, whilst the drink tutted, and became cooler in the mug.

Finally, when he came back from the toilet, his mate had sent him a message about the lockdown, and further minutes were wasted whilst he conducted a totally pointless textversation.

When his wife, herself, tutted, and motioned towards the chocolate, he quickly gulped it down 'in one', and wondered why he hadn't asked for a cup of tea, instead.