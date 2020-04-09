Snickers To Revert To Being Called Marathon

Snickers, the US chocolate bar that, until July 1990, was sold in the UK under the brand name Marathon, is to revert back to its more popular traditional name, because people think Snickers sounds daft.

Snickers were introduced in the United States in 1930, but have always been Marathons in the UK, and even after the namechange in 1990, some dyed-in-the-wool, stuck-in-the-mud diehard Marathon fans refused to recognise the change, and stubbornly continued calling them Marathons.

This was confusing for newsagents, especially if they had been born after 1990, or if they were idiots.

The ingredients are milk chocolate, peanuts, corn syrup, sugar, palm oil, skimmed milk, lactose, salt, egg whites, and artificial flavouring, not that this has anything to do with the namechange.

In other news, M&Ms are said to be close to reverting to Treats, and Starburst are wondering whether or not they tasted better as Opal Fruits.