Teacher Was Tempted To Fart In Student's Face

A student who was showing off to his friends and indulging in the centuries-old prank of walking close behind a teacher and emulating his every move, ran the very real risk of inviting vengeance on a hitherto-unknown scale, when the teacher briefly considered releasing a rasping fart into the student's face.

Teacher Moys Kenwood was striding from the classroom, contemplating his break, when he suddenly became aware of a group of boys around 12 or 13 years old, guffawing into their hands as he passed them, and sensed a joker's presence behind his back.

At the same time, there was a angry stirring in his bottom that told him a huge fart was on its way, and, in that split-second, he saw the future.

Visualizing a dirty, brown cloud of pumpdust enveloping the prankster from head to toe, sending him choking backwards as the smell checked his progress, Kenwood smiled inwardly to himself, elated at the thought.

Knowing, however, the likely result the anal clap of thunder might provoke, involving complaining parents, and admonishing school authorities whose likely actions nobody could predict, he nipped in his cheeks, and walked on.

Having glanced over his shoulder to check that he was clear of this michievous group, he allowed the fart to escape, just as the school's owner emerged, grinning, from the front office, and hailed Kenwood:

"Good morning, teacher!"