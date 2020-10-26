Man Doesn't Know Where Washington, D.C. Is

A man who is almost totally ignorant of 'anything American' has revealed that, although he regularly reads things about Washington, D.C. on the internet, he was oblivious to where the city was situated, and could not have pointed it out on a map.

The United States of America is a big country - "too big", some would say, especially for its boots - and places are not easy to locate, especially if you have bad eyesight.

But this wasn't the reason used by Moys Kenwood, 57.

Having already admitted, more than two years ago, that his knowledge of US Politics was rather 'sketchy', the Englishman has now come clean about his complete lack of knowledge about its geography.

He said:

"I know, for instance, that the capital city, New York, is near New Amsterdam and New England - that makes sense with all the new cities being built close together - and that Texas is in Dallas, but just where Washington is fails me."

Having been shown a map of the US, Kenwood's eyes flashed wildly from side to side, his right index finger hovering briefly over places that weren't Washington, D.C., before he finally gave up, looking frustrated.

"I know it's somewhere in the pink bit," he said.