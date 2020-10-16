All communication to be disabled til after election

Under Denver Airport - Rooters News

An anonymous source reports that all communications services will be shortly disabled to prevent dissemination of facts regarding the Biden family. The recent Twittering of Twitter was just a dry run.

“The entire electrical grid will have to come down. After Nov. 3rd, the ballots we rigged will be produced out of our warehouses and power restored. Then, TV will program people to believe Biden won; he will be declared senile; and Kamala will take over rounding up Trump supporters, about 200 million people.”

Our source reported this over the phone. As he finished we heard gunshots and screaming. The line went dead.